Victims of Naxal Violence Appeal Against Vice Presidential Candidate

Victims of Naxal violence called on Parliament members not to support vice presidential candidate B Sudershan Reddy. They accuse Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge, of halting their movement and empowering extremists. The group seeks justice and acknowledgment for the ongoing pain caused by the Naxals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 17:10 IST
Victims of Naxal Violence Appeal Against Vice Presidential Candidate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Victims of Naxal violence have made a public appeal to members of Parliament, urging them not to support B Sudershan Reddy, the opposition-sponsored candidate for the vice presidency. The group blames Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge, for weakening their movement against extremists.

The Bastar Shanti Samiti (BSS), comprised of victims and affected families, claims that Reddy's ruling to halt the Salwa Judum has emboldened Naxalite insurgents. Reddy ruled in 2011 against using tribal youths as Special Police Officers, deeming it unconstitutional and ordering their immediate disarmament.

Families affected by the violence expressed their lingering pain, attributing losses of loved ones to the empowered insurgents. As the vice presidential election nears, the group continues to seek justice and greater recognition for Naxal violence victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB's Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab's Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

