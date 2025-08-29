Victims of Naxal Violence Appeal Against Vice Presidential Candidate

Victims of Naxal violence have made a public appeal to members of Parliament, urging them not to support B Sudershan Reddy, the opposition-sponsored candidate for the vice presidency. The group blames Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge, for weakening their movement against extremists.

The Bastar Shanti Samiti (BSS), comprised of victims and affected families, claims that Reddy's ruling to halt the Salwa Judum has emboldened Naxalite insurgents. Reddy ruled in 2011 against using tribal youths as Special Police Officers, deeming it unconstitutional and ordering their immediate disarmament.

Families affected by the violence expressed their lingering pain, attributing losses of loved ones to the empowered insurgents. As the vice presidential election nears, the group continues to seek justice and greater recognition for Naxal violence victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)