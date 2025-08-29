Drone or Airplane? Flight Misidentification Sparks Legal Warnings

The district administration in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, dismissed rumors of drone sightings on Friday, clarifying that the lights observed were from aeroplanes flying overhead. District Magistrate Sanjay Chauhan emphasized that misinformation of this kind will lead to legal repercussions, as confirmed by SP Aparna Rajat Kaushik following an investigation deeming the reports baseless.

Ten individuals have already faced preventive action for spreading falsities regarding drone sightings in various regions. Authorities are focusing on educating the public to prevent further spread of rumors, engaging local leaders and community members in dialogue to address the issue.

Amidst these developments, the administration is also compiling a comprehensive list of drone owners within the district. This measure comes in light of a caution issued by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath against unauthorized drone use, with strict warnings that violators could face charges under stringent legal frameworks such as the Gangster Act or the National Security Act.