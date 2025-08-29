Left Menu

Mandi Town Tragedy: Mother Sentenced for Drowning Newborn Twins

Rohina from Mandi town was sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering her twin newborn daughters by throwing them into Skodi drain. The Additional Sessions Judge Nitin Kumar also fined her Rs 10,000. CCTV footage and forensic evidence were crucial in her conviction under sections 302 and 317 of IPC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandi | Updated: 29-08-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 18:49 IST
In a shocking case from Mandi town, Rohina has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the heinous crime of murdering her two newborn daughters. The conviction was handed down by Additional Sessions Judge Nitin Kumar, who also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict.

The crime dates back to September 2021, when the bodies of the newborn twins were discovered in the Skodi drain of Mandi town. CCTV footage from nearby shops revealed Rohina discarding the infants into the water, leading to her arrest and charge under sections 302 and 317 of the Indian Penal Code.

Forensic analysis, including DNA evidence, played a pivotal role in affirming Rohina's guilt. The court declared that failure to pay the fine would result in an additional three-year imprisonment. The tragic situation unfolded after Rohina left her in-laws and resided with another person in Jalandhar, eventually returning to Mandi without her newborns.

