Inquiry Launched into Deadly Vaishno Devi Landslide

The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has announced the formation of a committee to investigate the recent landslide that tragically affected the pilgrim route to the Vaishno Devi shrine. The incident, which unfolded along the path in Reasi district, has raised concerns and demands for accountability.

Leading the investigation is the additional chief secretary from the Department of Jal Shakti. This committee has been tasked with understanding the causes of the landslide and is expected to submit its findings to the Lieutenant Governor within a fortnight. Accountability and future prevention are key aspects of this inquiry.

During the catastrophic landslide on Tuesday, 34 pilgrims lost their lives, and 20 sustained injuries. The event has sparked a regional emergency response and highlighted the urgency in addressing infrastructural and environmental concerns in such vulnerable areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)