Left Menu

Cunning Con: 'Bol Bachchan' Gang Nabbed for Duping Elderly Woman

Police in Mumbai arrested two members of the 'Bol Bachchan' gang, who used deception to steal gold ornaments from a septuagenarian woman. Officers scrutinized around 200 CCTV cameras to track the suspects, recovering valuables worth Rs 1.77 lakh. A third suspect remains at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 19:34 IST
Cunning Con: 'Bol Bachchan' Gang Nabbed for Duping Elderly Woman
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Mumbai police have arrested two members of the notorious 'Bol Bachchan' gang for allegedly duping an elderly woman and stealing her gold ornaments using sleight of hand. The incident occurred on August 21 in Jogeshwari, leading to an exhaustive investigation by the police.

Officials identified the arrested individuals as Babu Ramesh Pawar alias Akash and a 60-year-old woman, Lata Babu Kale. A third suspect, Arjun Bapunath Kale, remains on the run. The gang reportedly deceives victims with engaging conversations to facilitate their thefts.

The police painstakingly reviewed footage from 200 CCTV cameras across the area to apprehend the suspects. Valuables worth Rs 1.77 lakh were reclaimed. The duo's capture highlights the challenges of preventing such crimes in densely populated urban areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Presses for Swift Decision on J&K Book Ban Controversy

Supreme Court Presses for Swift Decision on J&K Book Ban Controversy

 India
2
Cracks and Concerns: Survey Underway on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Route

Cracks and Concerns: Survey Underway on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Route

 India
3
Hoshiarpur Struggles Against Unyielding Floodwaters

Hoshiarpur Struggles Against Unyielding Floodwaters

 India
4
Rajasthan Assembly Prepares for Historic 16th Session Kickoff

Rajasthan Assembly Prepares for Historic 16th Session Kickoff

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025