Cunning Con: 'Bol Bachchan' Gang Nabbed for Duping Elderly Woman

In a significant breakthrough, the Mumbai police have arrested two members of the notorious 'Bol Bachchan' gang for allegedly duping an elderly woman and stealing her gold ornaments using sleight of hand. The incident occurred on August 21 in Jogeshwari, leading to an exhaustive investigation by the police.

Officials identified the arrested individuals as Babu Ramesh Pawar alias Akash and a 60-year-old woman, Lata Babu Kale. A third suspect, Arjun Bapunath Kale, remains on the run. The gang reportedly deceives victims with engaging conversations to facilitate their thefts.

The police painstakingly reviewed footage from 200 CCTV cameras across the area to apprehend the suspects. Valuables worth Rs 1.77 lakh were reclaimed. The duo's capture highlights the challenges of preventing such crimes in densely populated urban areas.

