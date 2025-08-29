Uttar Pradesh Governor Advocates Empathy and Fairness in Judiciary

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel called on newly appointed civil judges to maintain a strong connection with societal issues, urging them to handle grievances with empathy and deliver justice with fairness and sensitivity.

During a gathering of 70 trainee judges from the 2022 batch at Raj Bhavan, Patel emphasized that the judiciary's role transcends mere legal interpretation, necessitating discretion and a compassionate approach. She highlighted that judges must be particularly considerate in cases lacking clear legal guidelines.

A statement from the Raj Bhavan underscored Patel's advice for the implementation of technology in thorough case examinations and her caution to judges to stay impartial amid external pressures. Additionally, Patel stressed the importance of public awareness campaigns to tackle crimes related to dowry and fraud, particularly within educational institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)