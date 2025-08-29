Left Menu

Intrigue and Uncertainty: The Twists of the Dharmasthala Disappearance Case

The Special Investigation Team is examining the 2003 disappearance case of Ananya from Dharmasthala. Sujata Bhat, the complainant and mother, wants to retract her complaint, facing pressures and giving conflicting statements. Despite this, the SIT continues its probe amidst political and public scrutiny.

Updated: 29-08-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 19:53 IST
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) relentlessly pursues leads in the high-profile Dharmasthala case. On Friday, Sujata Bhat, the complainant, faced questioning for the third day amid growing tension and confusion.

Sujata, who once accused unknown individuals of conspiring in her daughter's 2003 disappearance, backtracked during interrogation, instead wishing to withdraw her claim. Her conflicting statements have raised doubts about the credibility of her allegations.

The case has stirred public and political debates, with the SIT emphasizing its commitment to uncovering the truth. Legal experts argue that the gravity of the allegations necessitates continued investigation, projecting a forthcoming interim report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

