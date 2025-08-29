Supreme Court Stays Trial in High-Profile Mining Scam: Relief for IAS Officer
The Supreme Court has stayed the trial of IAS officer Y Srilakshmi in the Obulapuram Mining Company case, citing her plea against the Telangana High Court's earlier decision. The case involves alleged misdeeds in mining lease allocations, causing significant public losses. The CBI contests her actions under multiple legal provisions.
The Supreme Court, on Friday, halted proceedings against senior IAS officer Y Srilakshmi in the contentious Obulapuram Mining Company (OMC) case, providing her with interim relief from a Telangana High Court order.
A bench featuring Justices M M Sundresh and N K Singh recognized the plea challenging her trial as a legal process abuse. The court described the High Court's earlier ruling as 'very strange' while issuing a notice to the CBI.
The case centers on accusations that Srilakshmi illegally favored the Obulapuram Mining Company, allegedly bypassing vital mining conditions. These actions reportedly resulted in substantial monetary losses for the state, attracting charges under the IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act.
