Inquiry Launched After Vaishno Devi Landslide Tragedy Sparks Controversy

The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has established a high-level committee to probe the landslide that recently occurred on the Vaishno Devi pilgrim route. The tragedy prompted protests against the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, with allegations of negligence in prioritizing commercial interests over safety.

The investigation was ordered following unrest in Katra, after the Shrine Board was accused of ignoring weather advisories, which could have prevented the disaster. The committee, led by the additional chief secretary of the Department of Jal Shakti, has two weeks to submit its findings.

Despite the Shrine Board's claims that the pilgrimage was suspended before the tragedy, officials face criticism for allowing the route to remain open. Questions remain about the decision-making processes leading up to the incident, and the committee's findings will likely address these concerns.

