Former Minister Convicted in Jharkhand Land Scam

A CBI court has convicted 10 individuals, among them former Jharkhand minister Anosh Ekka, in connection with a land acquisition case. The charges include violations of the Chota Nagpur Tenancy (CNT) Act.

The investigation revealed that the accused forged addresses to unlawfully acquire tribal land in the Ranchi district, sidestepping provisions intended to safeguard the rights of Scheduled Tribes. This verdict follows orders stemming from public interest litigations dating back to 2008 and 2009.

The CBI alleged that between 2006 and 2008, Anosh Ekka used over Rs 1.18 crore to purchase numerous plots in his wife's name, contravening land protection statutes. Sentencing hearings are set for August 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)