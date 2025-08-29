Left Menu

Punjab CM Swift Actions as Floods Wreak Havoc

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann formed a high-powered committee of three state officers to oversee relief efforts in flood-stricken districts. The committee is tasked with ensuring aid distribution and coordinating with the Indian Army and NDRF teams. Major floods have impacted multiple districts due to heavy water inflow from hills.

Chandigarh | Updated: 29-08-2025 20:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In response to severe flooding, Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has established a high-powered committee to manage relief operations across the afflicted districts.

The decision follows a comprehensive review of the flood situation, marked by the significant overflow of water from hilly areas into the state's rivers.

Key measures include deploying Indian Army and NDRF teams and ensuring essentials reach the worst-hit villages by both river breaches and potential disease outbreaks.

