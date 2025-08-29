Left Menu

Key Suspect in Gang-Linked Murder Arrested in Himachal Pradesh

The Punjab Anti-Gangster Task Force arrested Vipan Kumar, a suspect in a murder case, in Himachal Pradesh's Una district. Kumar was linked to gang rivalry, and a firearm was recovered from him. The incident relates to the murder of Rakesh Kumar, allegedly due to gang conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-08-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 20:43 IST
Key Suspect in Gang-Linked Murder Arrested in Himachal Pradesh
suspect
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Anti-Gangster Task Force has made a significant breakthrough by arresting a key suspect in a high-profile murder case in Himachal Pradesh's Una district, according to police reports on Friday.

Identified as Vipan Kumar from Hoshiarpur, the accused was apprehended near Khanpur village in Kharar. Authorities recovered a .32 bore country-made pistol and six live cartridges from Kumar.

The murder involved the shooting of Rakesh Kumar alias Gaggi, reportedly due to gang rivalries involving foreign-based gangsters Laddi Bhajal and Monu Gujjar and local gangster Babbi Rana. The arrested suspect, Kumar, comes with a criminal background and faces multiple charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
20th Delhi Half Marathon Unveiled: A Tribute to Fitness and Heritage

20th Delhi Half Marathon Unveiled: A Tribute to Fitness and Heritage

 India
2
Panchkula Urges Caution Amid Continuous Rainfall and Landslides

Panchkula Urges Caution Amid Continuous Rainfall and Landslides

 India
3
Voter ID Card Chaos: Congress Uncovers 200 Cards in Mumbra

Voter ID Card Chaos: Congress Uncovers 200 Cards in Mumbra

 India
4
Nepal Appoints New Police Chief: Chandra Kuber Khapung

Nepal Appoints New Police Chief: Chandra Kuber Khapung

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025