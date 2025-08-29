Key Suspect in Gang-Linked Murder Arrested in Himachal Pradesh

The Punjab Anti-Gangster Task Force has made a significant breakthrough by arresting a key suspect in a high-profile murder case in Himachal Pradesh's Una district, according to police reports on Friday.

Identified as Vipan Kumar from Hoshiarpur, the accused was apprehended near Khanpur village in Kharar. Authorities recovered a .32 bore country-made pistol and six live cartridges from Kumar.

The murder involved the shooting of Rakesh Kumar alias Gaggi, reportedly due to gang rivalries involving foreign-based gangsters Laddi Bhajal and Monu Gujjar and local gangster Babbi Rana. The arrested suspect, Kumar, comes with a criminal background and faces multiple charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)