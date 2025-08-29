Punjab Man Nabbed in Rs 10.70 Crore Plot Scam

Authorities have apprehended a 36-year-old man from Punjab for allegedly using fraudulent means to sell a US-based NRI's plot in Gurugram for Rs 10.70 crore. The suspect, identified as Kumar, impersonated New York resident Gaurav Narula to carry out the elaborate plot of trickery, police reported.

The original owner, Gaurav Narula, filed a complaint in which he accused an individual named Manish and his accomplices of selling his Sushant Lok-I property using falsified documents like fake Aadhaar cards and a bogus transfer deed. The fraudulent actions led to the unauthorized transfer of the plot's ownership.

Kumar was apprehended in Ferozepur, where he admitted to executing the scheme and profiting Rs 7.71 crore. According to a police spokesperson, Kumar, who works in a wholesale shop, concocted the plan with the help of others, posing as Gaurav Narula's brother. He has been remanded in custody for further questioning.

