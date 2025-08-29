India and Japan Forge New Defence Alliance

India and Japan unveiled a strategic framework on Friday to bolster their defence cooperation amid concerns over China's increasing assertiveness in the East and South China Seas. The initiative, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba, aims to tackle current security challenges by deepening their 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership'.

The framework promises co-development and co-production of military technology for pressing security needs, emphasizing a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. Both leaders expressed alarm over the situation in the region and reinforced their opposition to unilateral actions that threaten navigation and status quo.

Modi and Ishiba also stressed expanding their cooperation to combat terrorism and transnational crimes while advancing their space systems collaboration. The partnership anticipates greater interoperability between defence forces, including tri-service exercises, as part of a broader strategic cooperation agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)