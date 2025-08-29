Left Menu

Franco-British 'Coalition of the Willing' Gathers to Boost Ukraine Support

Leaders from 30 nations committed to developing security support for Ukraine will convene to finalize military contributions. Stalled due to lack of U.S. guarantees, recent discussions have reignited interest in U.S. involvement. French President Macron emphasizes the coalition's focus on Ukrainian military enhancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toulon | Updated: 29-08-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 21:57 IST
Franco-British 'Coalition of the Willing' Gathers to Boost Ukraine Support
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

Leaders from approximately 30 countries, aiming to bolster Ukraine's security with military support, are set to meet next week to fine-tune their countries' contributions. France's President announced this initiative on Friday, highlighting continued efforts by the 'coalition of the willing', initially formed by France and Britain.

However, progress has been hampered as European nations sought U.S. security guarantees, which were not assured during the Trump administration. Recent developments suggest potential U.S. involvement, provided Europe intensifies its military planning efforts.

French President Emmanuel Macron, alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, reported that significant work has been accomplished by military Chiefs of Staff. The coalition, primarily composed of EU countries along with Turkey, Canada, and Australia, aims to support training, financing, and equipping Ukraine's military, and establish a 'reassurance force'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IMF Engages Mozambique in Economic Revival Talks

IMF Engages Mozambique in Economic Revival Talks

 Global
2
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Debates Employee Extension and Re-employment

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Debates Employee Extension and Re-employment

 India
3
Shehbaz Sharif's Diplomatic China Visit to Intensify Ties

Shehbaz Sharif's Diplomatic China Visit to Intensify Ties

 Pakistan
4
Reassessing Federalism: CM Stalin's Call for Unity in Centre-State Relations

Reassessing Federalism: CM Stalin's Call for Unity in Centre-State Relations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025