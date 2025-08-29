United Forces Battle Floods: A Comprehensive Relief Operation in Punjab
In Punjab, multiple agencies have come together to tackle severe flooding caused by heavy rains. With over 7,600 evacuations, relief operations are in full swing with the support of NDRF, Indian Army, and BSF, while Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann leads efforts to manage the crisis effectively.
- Country:
- India
The state of Punjab is grappling with severe floods as heavy rains have elevated water levels in the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers. More than 7,600 individuals have been evacuated from flood-hit regions, prompting a coordinated relief effort by multiple agencies, including the Indian Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann convened a meeting with top officials and formed a high-powered committee for daily supervision of rescue operations in the affected districts. The government has deployed 17 NDRF teams, with Indian Army troops actively conducting rescue missions. Drones are being utilized for locating stranded individuals and delivering essential supplies.
As political leaders across parties survey the damage, efforts continue to protect vulnerable areas from further devastation. Relief camps provide food and medicine, while helicopters and speed boats aid in evacuating those trapped. The situation remains critical, with water levels in key areas like the Pong Dam rising above danger marks, putting further pressure on already inundated communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chief Minister Orders Immediate Evacuation of Stranded Pilgrims in Himachal Pradesh
Indian Air Force Intensifies Rescue Operations Amid Northern Floods
Rising Waters: Evacuations Ordered Near Tangri River
Bisleri Partners with Indian Army for Eco Zone Development in Sikkim
Operation Detonate: Indian Army's Ordnance Disposal Success