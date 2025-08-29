Left Menu

United Forces Battle Floods: A Comprehensive Relief Operation in Punjab

In Punjab, multiple agencies have come together to tackle severe flooding caused by heavy rains. With over 7,600 evacuations, relief operations are in full swing with the support of NDRF, Indian Army, and BSF, while Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann leads efforts to manage the crisis effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-08-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 22:08 IST
United Forces Battle Floods: A Comprehensive Relief Operation in Punjab
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The state of Punjab is grappling with severe floods as heavy rains have elevated water levels in the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers. More than 7,600 individuals have been evacuated from flood-hit regions, prompting a coordinated relief effort by multiple agencies, including the Indian Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann convened a meeting with top officials and formed a high-powered committee for daily supervision of rescue operations in the affected districts. The government has deployed 17 NDRF teams, with Indian Army troops actively conducting rescue missions. Drones are being utilized for locating stranded individuals and delivering essential supplies.

As political leaders across parties survey the damage, efforts continue to protect vulnerable areas from further devastation. Relief camps provide food and medicine, while helicopters and speed boats aid in evacuating those trapped. The situation remains critical, with water levels in key areas like the Pong Dam rising above danger marks, putting further pressure on already inundated communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IMF Engages Mozambique in Economic Revival Talks

IMF Engages Mozambique in Economic Revival Talks

 Global
2
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Debates Employee Extension and Re-employment

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Debates Employee Extension and Re-employment

 India
3
Shehbaz Sharif's Diplomatic China Visit to Intensify Ties

Shehbaz Sharif's Diplomatic China Visit to Intensify Ties

 Pakistan
4
Reassessing Federalism: CM Stalin's Call for Unity in Centre-State Relations

Reassessing Federalism: CM Stalin's Call for Unity in Centre-State Relations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025