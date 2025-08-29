United Forces Battle Floods: A Comprehensive Relief Operation in Punjab

The state of Punjab is grappling with severe floods as heavy rains have elevated water levels in the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers. More than 7,600 individuals have been evacuated from flood-hit regions, prompting a coordinated relief effort by multiple agencies, including the Indian Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann convened a meeting with top officials and formed a high-powered committee for daily supervision of rescue operations in the affected districts. The government has deployed 17 NDRF teams, with Indian Army troops actively conducting rescue missions. Drones are being utilized for locating stranded individuals and delivering essential supplies.

As political leaders across parties survey the damage, efforts continue to protect vulnerable areas from further devastation. Relief camps provide food and medicine, while helicopters and speed boats aid in evacuating those trapped. The situation remains critical, with water levels in key areas like the Pong Dam rising above danger marks, putting further pressure on already inundated communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)