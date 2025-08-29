Left Menu

Unfulfilled Promises: Congress Questions Amit Shah's Commitments in Assam

The Congress has criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah for allegedly not fulfilling promises made to Assam, including implementing the Assam Accord and addressing Guwahati's waterlogging issue. Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi accused Shah of rhetoric instead of action, highlighting protocol breaches during Shah's inauguration of a new wing at the Raj Bhavan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 29-08-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 22:20 IST
Unfulfilled Promises: Congress Questions Amit Shah's Commitments in Assam
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition Congress has launched a scathing critique of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of failing to follow through on promises to the people of Assam. At a press conference, Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi expressed concerns over the implementation of the Assam Accord and the unresolved waterlogging dilemma in Guwahati.

Bordoloi alleged that Shah's visit to the state was characterized by rhetoric rather than substantial action. The Congress representative pointed out Shah's previous commitments in Parliament to enact the Assam Accord and protect Assamese identity, as well as his pledge to implement the Justice Biplab Kumar Sharma report on Clause 6 guaranteeing constitutional safeguards.

Highlighting the recent waterlogging crisis in Guwahati, Bordoloi questioned whether Shah had to alter his travel route to avoid flooded areas. In addition, Bordoloi criticized the apparent breach of protocol when Shah inaugurated a new wing of the Raj Bhavan, placing a Union Minister above the governor in hierarchical ranking.

TRENDING

1
IMF Engages Mozambique in Economic Revival Talks

IMF Engages Mozambique in Economic Revival Talks

 Global
2
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Debates Employee Extension and Re-employment

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Debates Employee Extension and Re-employment

 India
3
Shehbaz Sharif's Diplomatic China Visit to Intensify Ties

Shehbaz Sharif's Diplomatic China Visit to Intensify Ties

 Pakistan
4
Reassessing Federalism: CM Stalin's Call for Unity in Centre-State Relations

Reassessing Federalism: CM Stalin's Call for Unity in Centre-State Relations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025