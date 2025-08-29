Unfulfilled Promises: Congress Questions Amit Shah's Commitments in Assam

The opposition Congress has launched a scathing critique of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of failing to follow through on promises to the people of Assam. At a press conference, Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi expressed concerns over the implementation of the Assam Accord and the unresolved waterlogging dilemma in Guwahati.

Bordoloi alleged that Shah's visit to the state was characterized by rhetoric rather than substantial action. The Congress representative pointed out Shah's previous commitments in Parliament to enact the Assam Accord and protect Assamese identity, as well as his pledge to implement the Justice Biplab Kumar Sharma report on Clause 6 guaranteeing constitutional safeguards.

Highlighting the recent waterlogging crisis in Guwahati, Bordoloi questioned whether Shah had to alter his travel route to avoid flooded areas. In addition, Bordoloi criticized the apparent breach of protocol when Shah inaugurated a new wing of the Raj Bhavan, placing a Union Minister above the governor in hierarchical ranking.