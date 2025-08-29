Left Menu

Lebanon's Military at a Crucial Crossroads

Lebanon's army is poised to undertake significant missions aimed at disarming Hezbollah, amid threats to civil peace in the nation. The US-backed plan faces resistance from Hezbollah, leading to potential conflicts. The Lebanese army is in talks with Syrian authorities to secure borders as part of their strategy.

Updated: 29-08-2025 23:38 IST
  • Lebanon

Amid mounting tensions, Lebanon's military is gearing up for crucial missions aimed at securing civil peace while addressing the country's internal conflicts. The army, led by Gen. Rodolphe Haykal, is playing a pivotal role in a US-backed plan to disarm Hezbollah, which remains defiant against the government's decision.

The Lebanese government has tasked the army to create a comprehensive disarmament plan for Hezbollah, with discussions set for an upcoming Cabinet meeting. The move has escalated tensions, with Hezbollah accusing the Lebanese government of serving Israel's interests and warning against potential internal strife.

Meanwhile, the military's role extends to controlling the Syrian-Lebanese border in cooperation with Syrian authorities, as Hezbollah historically received weapons through these channels. Recent events, including Israeli military actions, underscore the fragile balance Lebanon seeks to maintain.

