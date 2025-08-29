Lebanon's Military at a Crucial Crossroads

Amid mounting tensions, Lebanon's military is gearing up for crucial missions aimed at securing civil peace while addressing the country's internal conflicts. The army, led by Gen. Rodolphe Haykal, is playing a pivotal role in a US-backed plan to disarm Hezbollah, which remains defiant against the government's decision.

The Lebanese government has tasked the army to create a comprehensive disarmament plan for Hezbollah, with discussions set for an upcoming Cabinet meeting. The move has escalated tensions, with Hezbollah accusing the Lebanese government of serving Israel's interests and warning against potential internal strife.

Meanwhile, the military's role extends to controlling the Syrian-Lebanese border in cooperation with Syrian authorities, as Hezbollah historically received weapons through these channels. Recent events, including Israeli military actions, underscore the fragile balance Lebanon seeks to maintain.