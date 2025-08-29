Zelenskiy Pushes for Security Talks: A Diplomatic Dance for Peace

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on allied nations to elevate discussions concerning security guarantees for Ukraine to the leadership level. Speaking at a time when EU defense ministers pledged in principle to train Kyiv's troops on Ukrainian soil, Zelenskiy emphasized the need for swift and decisive talks.

In the face of persistent military offenses from Russia, Ukrainian officials expressed skepticism about Moscow's willingness for peace. The diplomatic efforts have thus far struggled to gain traction, with Zelenskiy emphasizing the urgency with which Trump and European leaders must act.

As Kyiv continues to seek strategic security commitments similar to NATO, EU ministers discussed potential military training missions within Ukraine while Zelenskiy urged legal ratification of any security guarantees, reflecting on past lessons like the inadequate Budapest Memorandum.

(With inputs from agencies.)