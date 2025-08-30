Maratha Quota Stir: A Night at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus

The iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in South Mumbai became a hub of activity as supporters of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange gathered there Friday night for the ongoing protest.

Jarange initiated his indefinite fast at nearby Azad Maidan, pressing for reservations for the Maratha community.

Protesters criticized local authorities for inadequate amenities. With heavy rains worsening conditions, activists showed resilience by preparing food and staying in vehicles, determined to support the cause.

