Maratha Quota Stir: A Night at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus
Supporters of activist Manoj Jarange rallied at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai, continuing their protest demanding Maratha reservations. Amid rain and civic challenges, the demonstrators stood resilient, with some taking shelter in vehicles. The agitation extended as Jarange vowed to remain until policy changes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-08-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 00:00 IST
The iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in South Mumbai became a hub of activity as supporters of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange gathered there Friday night for the ongoing protest.
Jarange initiated his indefinite fast at nearby Azad Maidan, pressing for reservations for the Maratha community.
Protesters criticized local authorities for inadequate amenities. With heavy rains worsening conditions, activists showed resilience by preparing food and staying in vehicles, determined to support the cause.
(With inputs from agencies.)
