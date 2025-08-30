DHS Cybersecurity Shakeup: Noem Fires FEMA IT Staff

In a significant move, Secretary Kristi Noem of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced the dismissal of 24 members from FEMA's IT division on Friday, following a discovery of major cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

The issue came to light during a routine check by the DHS Office of the Chief Information Officer, which revealed that security lapses had allowed unauthorized access to FEMA's systems. According to a statement from DHS, these breaches posed a national threat.

Fortunately, the investigation concluded that no Americans were directly affected and no sensitive data was exfiltrated from any DHS networks, offering some reassurance amidst the severity of the security failings.

