DHS Cybersecurity Shakeup: Noem Fires FEMA IT Staff
U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem terminated 24 FEMA IT staff due to major cybersecurity failures. An investigation exposed security gaps allowing unauthorized network access. Despite critical breaches, no American data was impacted nor sensitive information extracted.
- Country:
- United States
In a significant move, Secretary Kristi Noem of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced the dismissal of 24 members from FEMA's IT division on Friday, following a discovery of major cybersecurity vulnerabilities.
The issue came to light during a routine check by the DHS Office of the Chief Information Officer, which revealed that security lapses had allowed unauthorized access to FEMA's systems. According to a statement from DHS, these breaches posed a national threat.
Fortunately, the investigation concluded that no Americans were directly affected and no sensitive data was exfiltrated from any DHS networks, offering some reassurance amidst the severity of the security failings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
TRAI Releases Mobile Network Quality Findings from Vadodara Drive Test 2025
NIA Cracks Down on Arms Smuggling Network in Bihar
NephroCare Expands Dialysis Network in the Philippines
GAIL's FY25 Milestone: Record Profits, Expanding Network, and LNG Import Surge
ED Expands Probe in Andaman Loan Scam: Financial Networks Under Scrutiny