US-India Relations Strain Over Russian Oil and Tariffs
An American Jewish advocacy group has criticized US officials for their stance against India's purchase of Russian oil amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. They urge a reset in US-India relations, condemning Trump's tariffs and criticizing the targeting of India over trade, especially without imposing similar sanctions on China.
The American Jewish Committee has expressed strong disapproval of US officials' recent criticism of India over its acquisition of Russian oil. Emphasizing that New Delhi is not accountable for the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the advocacy group called for a reevaluation of US-India relations.
Critical comments directed towards India have risen, notably from Trump administration figures, who accuse India of indirectly supporting Putin's efforts in Ukraine. White House trade adviser Peter Navarro labeled the situation as "Modi's war," suggesting New Delhi holds a key to peace efforts.
In the face of Trump's 25% tariffs on India and allegations of double standards for not penalizing China similarly, US-India relations face strain. This problem is underscored by a federal court ruling most of Trump's global tariffs as unlawful. Calls have been issued to reassess these policies to prevent further diplomatic rifts.
