Justice Demanded: The Tragic Case of Nikki Bhati
The family of Nikki Bhati, who died from severe burn injuries suspected to be caused by her husband and in-laws over dowry disputes, has met with police officials seeking swift justice. Authorities have promised that all responsible parties will face strict legal consequences and the case will be expedited in a fast-track court.
Updated: 30-08-2025 10:27 IST
The family of Nikki Bhati is calling for justice after she was allegedly set ablaze by her husband and in-laws over a dowry dispute in Greater Noida.
During a meeting with the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner, the family was assured that those responsible would face strict action, and a chargesheet would be promptly filed to allow the case to be handled in a fast-track court.
Nikki's tragic death has sparked outrage, leading to the arrest of her husband, Vipin Bhati, and other family members. The case continues to draw attention from community leaders and rights activists seeking justice for Nikki.
