Stray Dogs Stir Protest at Rajiv Chowk
Former Union minister Vijay Goel led a protest at Rajiv Chowk, demanding stray dogs be relocated to shelters and compensation for victims of dog bites. He criticized the Supreme Court's decision to release dogs back into the streets, advocating for a focus on human safety over animal freedom.
In a vocal demonstration at Rajiv Chowk metro station, former Union minister Vijay Goel, along with several Residents' Welfare Associations, protested against the presence of stray dogs in public spaces. The protestors demanded that these canines be relocated to shelters and urged the government to provide adequate compensation to victims of dog bites.
Carrying placards with striking messages such as 'Dog feed, people bleed' and 'Make India rabies-free,' the demonstrators highlighted the rising incidents of dog bites in New Delhi. Goel questioned the responsibility of the Supreme Court, NGOs, and the government in addressing this issue.
The protestors advocated for a systematic approach similar to other countries that house strays in shelters. They emphasized that while they value animal lives, human safety should not be compromised. Goel urged the Supreme Court to reconsider its directive, ensuring stray dogs are cared for in shelter homes with proper facilities.
