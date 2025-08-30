Left Menu

Stray Dogs Stir Protest at Rajiv Chowk

Former Union minister Vijay Goel led a protest at Rajiv Chowk, demanding stray dogs be relocated to shelters and compensation for victims of dog bites. He criticized the Supreme Court's decision to release dogs back into the streets, advocating for a focus on human safety over animal freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 11:38 IST
Stray Dogs Stir Protest at Rajiv Chowk
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a vocal demonstration at Rajiv Chowk metro station, former Union minister Vijay Goel, along with several Residents' Welfare Associations, protested against the presence of stray dogs in public spaces. The protestors demanded that these canines be relocated to shelters and urged the government to provide adequate compensation to victims of dog bites.

Carrying placards with striking messages such as 'Dog feed, people bleed' and 'Make India rabies-free,' the demonstrators highlighted the rising incidents of dog bites in New Delhi. Goel questioned the responsibility of the Supreme Court, NGOs, and the government in addressing this issue.

The protestors advocated for a systematic approach similar to other countries that house strays in shelters. They emphasized that while they value animal lives, human safety should not be compromised. Goel urged the Supreme Court to reconsider its directive, ensuring stray dogs are cared for in shelter homes with proper facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic House Explosion Linked to Illegal Fireworks

Tragic House Explosion Linked to Illegal Fireworks

 India
2
Reviving Export Promotion: A Call for Increased Funding and Strategic Reforms

Reviving Export Promotion: A Call for Increased Funding and Strategic Reform...

 India
3
Tragic Assault on Zaporizhzhia: Russian Attack Claims Lives and Injuries

Tragic Assault on Zaporizhzhia: Russian Attack Claims Lives and Injuries

 Ukraine
4
The Sound of Names: Hidden Bias in Hiring Decisions

The Sound of Names: Hidden Bias in Hiring Decisions

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025