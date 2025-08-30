Tragic House Explosion Linked to Illegal Fireworks

A powerful explosion in Kannapuram, Kerala, caused the death of K Mohammad Asham, a resident inside the house, which was allegedly being used to store illegal fireworks. Eyewitnesses reported the blast early Saturday morning, reducing the entire structure to rubble and damaging nearby houses.

Police have identified Anoop Malik, who rented the property, as a prime suspect. He is currently absconding. Authorities say Malik is a known fireworks supplier involved in a similar 2016 incident involving illegal explosives storage. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the matter further.

The explosion has sparked a political debate, with CPI(M) district secretary K K Ragesh alleging Malik's affiliation with the Congress party, an accusation the party denies. Officials emphasize the need for a thorough investigation to uncover why these illegal activities persist in Kannur.