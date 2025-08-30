TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha Arrest: Unpacking a Money Laundering Scandal
TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Saha, arrested by the ED, is accused of facilitating illegal job recruitments in West Bengal's education sector. The investigation into Saha involves significant financial transactions, targeting candidate placements as teachers.
A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court has sent TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha to a 14-day judicial custody after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on money laundering charges.
Arrested on August 25, Saha is under scrutiny for allegedly orchestrating illegal appointments through financial transactions with 'undeserving' candidates. The accusations focus on his role in a recruitment scam for assistant teachers in West Bengal schools.
ED's investigation links Saha to extensive fraudulent activities, including evidence destruction attempts. Assets worth Rs 238 crore have been seized, and the ongoing probe suggests financial malfeasance totaling hundreds of crores.
