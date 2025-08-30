Left Menu

Gangster Network Revealed in Punjab Shooting Case

A man named Jagroshan Singh was arrested for allegedly shooting a businessman in Punjab's Ferozepur. Investigations indicate connections to a foreign-based gangster, Lakhbir Singh alias Landa. The case highlights the involvement of a criminal network operating in the area, prompting further police investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-08-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 16:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A man named Jagroshan Singh has been apprehended in connection with the shooting of a businessman in Punjab's Ferozepur, authorities confirmed on Saturday.

The Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, stated that the arrested suspect was wanted for the firing incident on August 14, 2025, targeting a local businessman in Zira, Ferozepur.

Preliminary findings suggest that the perpetrators acted on the directives of foreign-based gangster Lakhbir Singh, also known as Landa. A case has been filed at the Zira police station, and an investigation is underway to dismantle the criminal network involved, the police added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

