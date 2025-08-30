Gangster Network Revealed in Punjab Shooting Case

A man named Jagroshan Singh has been apprehended in connection with the shooting of a businessman in Punjab's Ferozepur, authorities confirmed on Saturday.

The Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, stated that the arrested suspect was wanted for the firing incident on August 14, 2025, targeting a local businessman in Zira, Ferozepur.

Preliminary findings suggest that the perpetrators acted on the directives of foreign-based gangster Lakhbir Singh, also known as Landa. A case has been filed at the Zira police station, and an investigation is underway to dismantle the criminal network involved, the police added.

