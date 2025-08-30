Court Delays Key Decision on Neelkanth Mahadev Temple Dispute
A court has postponed its ruling to October 25 concerning the jurisdiction to hear the Neelkanth Mahadev temple and Shamsi Jama Masjid case. The case was passed on to Judge Pushpendra Choudhary due to a prior judge's absence. The dispute centers on legal arguments about historical religious claims.
A court has pushed back its judgment to October 25 on whether it has the jurisdiction to preside over the Neelkanth Mahadev temple and Shamsi Jama Masjid case.
The postponement follows a change of judges, with Judge Pushpendra Choudhary now reviewing the case file after Judge Suman Tiwari went on maternity leave.
The dispute, originating in 2022, involves claims by Mukesh Patel of the Hindu Mahasabha seeking worship rights at a site he alleges was formerly a temple, now a mosque.
