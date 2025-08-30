Unraveling the Test Paper Leak Scandal: A Nationwide Issue

In a significant development, the Rajasthan High Court invalidated the controversial 2021 sub-inspector recruitment exam due to paper leak allegations. Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot underscored this as a widespread issue driven by mounting unemployment.

Gehlot asserted that his earlier government set national standards with strict anti-leak measures. These included laws enforcing life imprisonment and substantial fines for offenders. An anti-cheating cell within the Special Operations Group (SOG) was instrumental in apprehending numerous individuals involved in exam malpractices.

Critiquing the BJP, Gehlot accused them of double standards—publicly advocating for the exam's cancellation while contesting it in court. This exam, marred by leaked papers, exemplifies the challenges facing both state and central recruitment processes in India.