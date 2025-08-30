Left Menu

Tragic Fate of Shikshadoots: Education Volunteers Targeted by Naxalites

Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region have been targeting 'shikshadoots', or temporary visiting teachers, resulting in the murder of a 25-year-old volunteer. This marks the eighth such killing since June 2023, as Maoists fear educated society threatens their ideology. The Inspector General condemns the violence and pledges justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 30-08-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 17:40 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region as the Naxalites claimed another victim, continuing their violent spree against 'shikshadoots', temporary visiting teachers. The latest victim was a 25-year-old man from Bijapur district believed to be a police informer.

The young educator, Kallu Tati, was abducted and brutally murdered while returning from a school in Lendra village. Authorities dispatched a security team to the scene where his body was discovered.

The Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, condemned the act as cowardly, pledging that justice will be served. Educators have become frequent targets in this area as Maoists view them as threats due to their role in enlightening the local populace.

