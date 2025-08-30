Tragic Electrocution Incident in Etawah
A 23-year-old man named Kalmesh Kumar tragically died due to electrocution after touching a cooler in Etawah district, Uttar Pradesh. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. The police have sent his body for post-mortem examination.
A tragic accident occurred in Etawah district, Uttar Pradesh, claiming the life of 23-year-old Kalmesh Kumar, known as Kanhaiya.
Kumar suffered a fatal electric shock after he came into contact with a cooler in a village residence. Witnesses described him writhing in pain immediately following the contact.
Despite being rushed to a hospital by his family, Kumar was pronounced dead on arrival. The authorities have sent his body for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.
