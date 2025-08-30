Left Menu

Tragic Electrocution Incident in Etawah

A 23-year-old man named Kalmesh Kumar tragically died due to electrocution after touching a cooler in Etawah district, Uttar Pradesh. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. The police have sent his body for post-mortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etawah | Updated: 30-08-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 18:21 IST
Tragic Electrocution Incident in Etawah
electrocution
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident occurred in Etawah district, Uttar Pradesh, claiming the life of 23-year-old Kalmesh Kumar, known as Kanhaiya.

Kumar suffered a fatal electric shock after he came into contact with a cooler in a village residence. Witnesses described him writhing in pain immediately following the contact.

Despite being rushed to a hospital by his family, Kumar was pronounced dead on arrival. The authorities have sent his body for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maratha Quota Protest Gains Momentum in Mumbai

Maratha Quota Protest Gains Momentum in Mumbai

 India
2
Election Security Tightened in Kokrajhar Amid BTC Polls

Election Security Tightened in Kokrajhar Amid BTC Polls

 India
3
Jammu & Kashmir's Statehood Restoration on the Horizon

Jammu & Kashmir's Statehood Restoration on the Horizon

 India
4
Chancellor Merz's Stance: Ending the Conflict in Ukraine

Chancellor Merz's Stance: Ending the Conflict in Ukraine

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025