CBI Arrests AAI Manager in Rs 232 Crore Fraud Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended a senior manager from the Airport Authority of India (AAI) for allegedly diverting over Rs 232 crore of the public sector company's funds into his personal accounts for trading purposes, officials reported Saturday.

Rahul Vijay, who served as the AAI senior manager of Finance & Accounts, orchestrated the scheme through a complex series of fictitious accounting entries over three years during his time at Dehradun Airport. A CBI spokesperson confirmed the fraudulence involved the manipulation of both physical and electronic records.

An internal audit revealed the scam, prompting AAI to establish a committee that confirmed massive financial discrepancies, further compounded by asset inflation and unauthorized transfers. The investigation has resulted in searches of Vijay's premises, uncovering substantial incriminating evidence such as documents related to immovable property and valuable securities.

