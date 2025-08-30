Bihar Man Nabbed with Ganja Stash in Arogora
A Bihar resident was apprehended in Arogora with five kg of ganja. The suspect, hailing from Gandaman village, intended to sell the substance in Ranchi. Law enforcement acted on a tip-off, leading to the arrest. An investigation is underway to uncover further details.
A resident of Bihar was detained in the Arogora area after being found in possession of five kilograms of ganja, as confirmed by local police on Saturday.
The individual, identified as belonging to Gandaman village in Chapra district, was arrested based on insider information that pointed to his intent to distribute the illicit substance.
Superintendent of Police (City), Ajeet Kumar, stated that efforts are ongoing as the investigation progresses to unravel more details surrounding the case.
