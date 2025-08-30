Modi Reaffirms Peaceful Resolution Support in Ukraine Call
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his stance for a peaceful resolution in Ukraine during a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The leaders also reviewed the India-Ukraine partnership and explored avenues for enhanced cooperation.
In a recent telephone conversation, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his continued support for a peaceful resolution in Ukraine. This call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy underscored India's commitment to promoting peace.
During the discussion, President Zelenskiy shared his viewpoint on the ongoing developments in Ukraine, while Prime Minister Modi highlighted India's dedication to a rapid restoration of peace in the region. This exchange was detailed in a statement from Modi's office.
The conversation also delved into the India-Ukraine bilateral relationship, with both leaders acknowledging progress and considering strategies to enhance cooperation across various sectors of mutual interest.
