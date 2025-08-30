Left Menu

Life Sentence for Trio in Odisha Murder Case

A court in Odisha’s Rayagada district sentenced three individuals to life imprisonment for the murder of Gajendra Nayak in a land dispute. The convicts were penalized with an additional fine, facing extra imprisonment if unpaid. The crime involved an axe attack, leading to Nayak's death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rayagada | Updated: 30-08-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 20:27 IST
Life Sentence for Trio in Odisha Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark verdict, the Rayagada district court in Odisha handed down life imprisonment sentences to three individuals found guilty of murder. The Additional District and Sessions Judge, Alpana Swain, delivered the judgment, which also included a monetary penalty for each convict.

The case, which dates back to June 2023, involved the brutal axe murder of Gajendra Nayak from Kashanadora village over a contentious land dispute. Medical personnel declared Nayak dead upon his arrival at Kashipur Community Health Centre.

The swift action by law enforcement, following a complaint by the victim's son, led to the arrest of the perpetrators and the seizure of the murder weapons on June 12, 2023, further solidifying the case against them.

TRENDING

1
Bridging the Divide: Addressing Human-Wildlife Conflict with Justice and Governance

Bridging the Divide: Addressing Human-Wildlife Conflict with Justice and Gov...

 India
2
Matheus Cunha's Injury Woes: A Setback for Brazil

Matheus Cunha's Injury Woes: A Setback for Brazil

 United Kingdom
3
Bihar Government Implements Significant IAS Officer Reshuffle

Bihar Government Implements Significant IAS Officer Reshuffle

 India
4
Tensions Rise Over Lipulekh Trade Route Agreement

Tensions Rise Over Lipulekh Trade Route Agreement

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025