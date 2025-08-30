Life Sentence for Trio in Odisha Murder Case

In a landmark verdict, the Rayagada district court in Odisha handed down life imprisonment sentences to three individuals found guilty of murder. The Additional District and Sessions Judge, Alpana Swain, delivered the judgment, which also included a monetary penalty for each convict.

The case, which dates back to June 2023, involved the brutal axe murder of Gajendra Nayak from Kashanadora village over a contentious land dispute. Medical personnel declared Nayak dead upon his arrival at Kashipur Community Health Centre.

The swift action by law enforcement, following a complaint by the victim's son, led to the arrest of the perpetrators and the seizure of the murder weapons on June 12, 2023, further solidifying the case against them.