Rijiju Calls for Pressure on Disruptive Political Leaders

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju urged pressure on party leaders uninterested in parliamentary debates, highlighting harm to MPs from political theatrics. Critical bills passed without discussion include the Online Gaming Bill. Rijiju advocated for justice accessibility and warned against electing leaders with 'muscle and money power.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-08-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 20:36 IST
Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju emphasized the necessity of pressurizing party leaders who avoid debates and resort to political theatrics. He highlighted the harm such actions cause to Parliament members, urging younger MPs to resist disruptive directives. Rijiju's comments came during a session addressing Karnataka High Court advocates on the parliamentary system.

Rijiju defended the government's passage of critical bills like the Online Gaming Bill without extensive debate, attributing the urgency to their significance. Notably, the recently concluded monsoon session saw major bills cleared amid opposition protest. Rijiju criticized such disruptions, arguing they ultimately disadvantaged opposition MPs more than the government.

The Minister called for justice to be accessible to ordinary citizens and warned voters about electing leaders backed by 'muscle and money power.' He underscored the need for preserving the Constitution through genuine action rather than slogans, advocating for honest engagement as pivotal in a democratic setup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

