Yemen Houthi Leadership Targeted in Dramatic Israeli Airstrike
Several leaders of Yemen's Houthi government, including the prime minister, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Sana. The strike targeted senior Houthi officials during a gathering. Israel's military action is part of ongoing tensions involving Iran-aligned Houthis, who have attacked vessels in the Red Sea and launched missiles at Israel.
Tragedy struck Yemen's Houthi leadership as their prime minister and several ministers lost their lives in a recent Israeli airstrike on the capital city, Sana. The Houthi news agency announced the incident, citing a statement from Mahdi al-Mashat, head of the Houthi Supreme Political Council.
The airstrike, executed on Thursday, targeted top-level officials, including the group's chief of staff and defense minister, according to Israeli sources. While the Houthi statement on casualties was vague, it's confirmed that deputy leader Mohamed Moftah will assume the duties after Prime Minister Ahmad Ghaleb al-Rahwi's untimely death.
Israel's military strike, hailed as a 'complex operation,' was facilitated by substantial intelligence and air power. This aggressive move follows the Houthis' actions in the Red Sea and missile launches towards Israel, which have heightened tensions between the parties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
