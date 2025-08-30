Tragic Mobile Phone Dispute Ends in Murder
A 24-year-old man from Bokaro, Jharkhand, allegedly murdered his friend by slitting his throat over a dispute concerning a mobile phone. The incident took place at Kota Colony, and the victim was pronounced dead at Bokaro General Hospital. Police have arrested the suspect, Aman Kumar Jha.
A 24-year-old man has been apprehended in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on charges of murdering a friend by slashing his throat, reportedly over a disagreement regarding a mobile phone, police disclosed on Saturday.
The tragic incident unfolded on Friday night at Kota Colony, situated within the jurisdiction of Bokaro Steel City police station, officials stated.
Superintendent of Police Harvinder Singh reported that the victim, identified as Ravi Kumar, was transported to Bokaro General Hospital, where medical professionals pronounced him dead on arrival. The accused, Aman Kumar Jha, has been detained, and authorities have confiscated the knife allegedly used in the crime.
