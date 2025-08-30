Left Menu

Leaders Unite for Punjab's Flood Relief: Urgent Call for Special Package

Leaders from BJP and Congress are urging Prime Minister Modi to provide a special relief package for Punjab following severe floods. The devastation has destroyed crops and affected thousands of families. They emphasize the urgent need for Central government assistance to mitigate this humanitarian crisis and support recovery efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-08-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 20:50 IST
Leaders Unite for Punjab's Flood Relief: Urgent Call for Special Package
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of devastating floods affecting several districts in Punjab, political leaders from both BJP and Congress are urging the Central government to announce a special relief package. The floods have wreaked havoc, destroying homes and crops vital to the state's economy and food security.

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the severe impact of relentless rainfall and flooding, particularly in areas near the Pakistan border. Jakhar commended existing Central efforts but stressed that additional support is urgently needed as the situation worsens.

Similarly, Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa emphasized that the state alone cannot handle the scale of destruction and called for immediate Central intervention. Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh echoed these sentiments, praising the ongoing rescue efforts while calling for a unified political stand to expedite relief measures.

TRENDING

1
Bridging the Divide: Addressing Human-Wildlife Conflict with Justice and Governance

Bridging the Divide: Addressing Human-Wildlife Conflict with Justice and Gov...

 India
2
Matheus Cunha's Injury Woes: A Setback for Brazil

Matheus Cunha's Injury Woes: A Setback for Brazil

 United Kingdom
3
Bihar Government Implements Significant IAS Officer Reshuffle

Bihar Government Implements Significant IAS Officer Reshuffle

 India
4
Tensions Rise Over Lipulekh Trade Route Agreement

Tensions Rise Over Lipulekh Trade Route Agreement

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025