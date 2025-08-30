Leaders Unite for Punjab's Flood Relief: Urgent Call for Special Package

In the wake of devastating floods affecting several districts in Punjab, political leaders from both BJP and Congress are urging the Central government to announce a special relief package. The floods have wreaked havoc, destroying homes and crops vital to the state's economy and food security.

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the severe impact of relentless rainfall and flooding, particularly in areas near the Pakistan border. Jakhar commended existing Central efforts but stressed that additional support is urgently needed as the situation worsens.

Similarly, Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa emphasized that the state alone cannot handle the scale of destruction and called for immediate Central intervention. Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh echoed these sentiments, praising the ongoing rescue efforts while calling for a unified political stand to expedite relief measures.