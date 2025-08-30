Left Menu

Punjab Flood Crisis: The Deluge Dilemma

Over 1,000 villages and 61,000 hectares of farmland in Punjab have been ravaged by floods, especially in Gurdaspur district. Opposition parties blame the AAP government and the Centre for poor management. Despite rescue missions by various forces, the opposition seeks a relief package from PM Modi as Punjab suffers severe losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-08-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 21:55 IST
Punjab Flood Crisis: The Deluge Dilemma
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab faces a severe flood crisis, affecting over 1,000 villages and 61,000 hectares of farmland, with Gurdaspur district the worst hit. Intense efforts are underway by the NDRF, Army, and local authorities to provide relief and rescue operations for thousands displaced by the deluge.

Criticism of the AAP government and the Centre has intensified, with opposition leaders accusing them of mismanagement and demanding a special relief package from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Punjab's water resources minister has accused the Centre of delaying water release, worsening the situation.

While political figures express concern, cultural icons like Punjabi singers offer tangible support to flood victims. A united effort across various sectors is called for to adequately address and mitigate the ongoing disaster in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Coco Gauff Triumphs at U.S. Open Amid Emotional Challenges

Coco Gauff Triumphs at U.S. Open Amid Emotional Challenges

 Global
2
Tragic Stabbing in Malviya Nagar: A Family's Plea for Justice

Tragic Stabbing in Malviya Nagar: A Family's Plea for Justice

 India
3
Nepal PM Oli Challenges India-China Trade Route Pact Over Lipulekh

Nepal PM Oli Challenges India-China Trade Route Pact Over Lipulekh

 Global
4
Akash Deep: Rising Star of Indian Pace Attack

Akash Deep: Rising Star of Indian Pace Attack

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025