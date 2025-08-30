Punjab Flood Crisis: The Deluge Dilemma
Over 1,000 villages and 61,000 hectares of farmland in Punjab have been ravaged by floods, especially in Gurdaspur district. Opposition parties blame the AAP government and the Centre for poor management. Despite rescue missions by various forces, the opposition seeks a relief package from PM Modi as Punjab suffers severe losses.
- Country:
- India
Punjab faces a severe flood crisis, affecting over 1,000 villages and 61,000 hectares of farmland, with Gurdaspur district the worst hit. Intense efforts are underway by the NDRF, Army, and local authorities to provide relief and rescue operations for thousands displaced by the deluge.
Criticism of the AAP government and the Centre has intensified, with opposition leaders accusing them of mismanagement and demanding a special relief package from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Punjab's water resources minister has accused the Centre of delaying water release, worsening the situation.
While political figures express concern, cultural icons like Punjabi singers offer tangible support to flood victims. A united effort across various sectors is called for to adequately address and mitigate the ongoing disaster in Punjab.
(With inputs from agencies.)
