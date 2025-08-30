Tensions Rise as Protests Erupt Over Hotel Housing Asylum-Seekers

In a scene depicting deep-rooted tensions over immigration policies in Britain, five individuals were arrested Saturday as masked protesters attempted to breach a hotel housing asylum-seekers near Heathrow Airport. This follows a fresh court ruling favoring another hotel's use for migrants.

London's Metropolitan Police reported minor injuries to two officers as some protestors at the Crowne Plaza Hotel crossed the line from peaceful demonstration to criminal acts, according to Commander Adam Slonecki.

Public sentiment on immigration policies is at an apex, fueled by an uptick in migrants reaching the UK by small boats. As of June, more than 32,000 asylum-seekers were spanned across 200 hotels nationwide.