Explosive Verdict: Afghan Citizen Sentenced in Pakistan

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan sentenced Usman alias Abdur Rehman, an Afghan citizen and former Indian national, to 10 years' imprisonment on two counts in an explosives case. The court based its decision on evidence showing his illegal entry into Pakistan and possession of explosive material.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 30-08-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 22:35 IST
An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan has sentenced Afghan citizen Usman alias Abdur Rehman to a decade in prison on two separate counts in a case involving explosives. Each sentence carries a 10-year term, but they will run concurrently, totaling a 10-year imprisonment.

The Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore delivered the verdict after the prosecution presented substantial evidence of the accused's illegal activities. Court officials revealed that the accused, formerly an Indian national, was implicated as a spy and had entered Pakistan via the Chaman border.

The Counter Terrorism Department of Punjab had apprehended Rehman in 2024, and the court, guided by prosecutor recommendations for maximum punishment, handed down the sentence. Judge Irfan Haider ruled based on the charges and available evidence.

