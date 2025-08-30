Left Menu

Man Arrested for Impersonating Official and Extortion in Jammu

A man was arrested for impersonating a municipal official and extorting money in Jammu. An investigation revealed that Zafar, posing as a Khilafarzi Inspector, charged locals for construction supervision. The case surfaced after an advocate's complaint. Authorities suspect more individuals may be involved.

In a recent development in Jammu city, a man was apprehended for impersonating a municipal official to extort money from residents. The incident occurred in a neighborhood where construction activities were being monitored by the alleged official, who was later identified as Zafar.

The arrest followed a complaint lodged by an advocate at the Channi Himmat police station. The advocate reported that Zafar had extracted Rs 15,000 from locals under the guise of conducting a spot verification.

Police sources have confirmed the arrest and stated that investigations are ongoing. Authorities believe that more individuals could be implicated in this fraudulent activity.

