Man Arrested for Impersonating Official and Extortion in Jammu

In a recent development in Jammu city, a man was apprehended for impersonating a municipal official to extort money from residents. The incident occurred in a neighborhood where construction activities were being monitored by the alleged official, who was later identified as Zafar.

The arrest followed a complaint lodged by an advocate at the Channi Himmat police station. The advocate reported that Zafar had extracted Rs 15,000 from locals under the guise of conducting a spot verification.

Police sources have confirmed the arrest and stated that investigations are ongoing. Authorities believe that more individuals could be implicated in this fraudulent activity.