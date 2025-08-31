Left Menu

Scandal in the Ashram: Allegations Rock Vrindavan

A young man from Madhya Pradesh has accused the head priest of a Vrindavan ashram of sexual assault and blackmail. Allegedly drugged during the incident in 2022, he was also threatened with a video of the assault. Authorities are currently investigating the grave accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 31-08-2025 00:36 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 00:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A young man from Madhya Pradesh has come forward with accusations against the head priest of an ashram in Vrindavan, claiming he was sexually assaulted and subsequently blackmailed with a video of the incident.

The assault reportedly took place in November 2022, after the youth was allegedly drugged using intoxicants mixed in the 'prasad' by the 'mahant'. Following the alleged assault, he claims to have been threatened with a video and physically attacked when he resisted.

The Mathura Police have initiated an investigation, led by Circle Officer (Sadar) Sandeep Kumar Singh, as directed by SSP Mathura. Given the three-year gap since the alleged incident, authorities are proceeding cautiously, ensuring a thorough examination of the serious charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

