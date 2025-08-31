Left Menu

Tragic Accidental Shooting Claims Soldier's Life in Kashmir

A soldier in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district accidentally lost his life when his service rifle discharged. Constable Chotu Kumar, part of the Rashtriya Rifles, suffered a fatal bullet wound below the chin after his rifle accidentally fired upon jumping from a truck in Manasbal.

Updated: 31-08-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 10:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic incident occurred in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district when a soldier lost his life due to an accidental firearm discharge, according to officials on Sunday.

The mishap took place on Saturday night involving Constable Chotu Kumar from the Army's Rashtriya Rifles. His service rifle discharged accidentally upon landing after jumping from a truck in the Manasbal area.

Officials reported that the trigger was accidentally activated, resulting in a bullet injury below the soldier's chin, which led to an immediate fatality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

