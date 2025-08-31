Left Menu

Drone Strike Disrupts Odesa Power: Thousands in Darkness

A Russian drone attack damaged a power facility near Odesa, cutting electricity for over 29,000 people. Chornomorsk, a city nearby, suffered significant damage to homes and buildings. Critical infrastructure operates on generators, with one reported injury. Russia continues its strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure amid the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-08-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 11:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Russian drone assault on Sunday hit a power facility near Odesa, southern Ukraine, leaving over 29,000 residents without electricity, according to regional governor Oleh Kiper. Chornomorsk, a nearby city, faced severe damage to homes and administrative buildings.

Kiper announced on Telegram that critical infrastructure is now functioning on generators, and reported one civilian injury from the attack.

Reuters has not independently confirmed the incident, and Russia, which has been targeting Ukraine's essential infrastructure for 42 months since the war began, has not commented. Last Thursday, another large-scale strike across Ukraine resulted in 25 deaths in Kyiv.

