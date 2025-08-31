Drone Strike Disrupts Odesa Power: Thousands in Darkness

A Russian drone assault on Sunday hit a power facility near Odesa, southern Ukraine, leaving over 29,000 residents without electricity, according to regional governor Oleh Kiper. Chornomorsk, a nearby city, faced severe damage to homes and administrative buildings.

Kiper announced on Telegram that critical infrastructure is now functioning on generators, and reported one civilian injury from the attack.

Reuters has not independently confirmed the incident, and Russia, which has been targeting Ukraine's essential infrastructure for 42 months since the war began, has not commented. Last Thursday, another large-scale strike across Ukraine resulted in 25 deaths in Kyiv.