Major Drug Bust: Trio Caught with Heroin Worth Rs 4 Crore

Three individuals, including two women, were apprehended in a two-stage police operation for possession of over 1 kg of heroin, estimated to be worth over Rs 4 crore in the international market. Initial arrest led to further raids resulting in two more suspects being captured. The investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 12:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant drug bust occurred on Sunday as police arrested three individuals, including two women, in possession of heroin valued at over Rs 4 crore.

The two-stage operation by Outernorth District police commenced with the apprehension of Afsana, 23, who was caught with 300 grams of heroin in the Bhalswa Dairy area. Her subsequent interrogation revealed crucial supplier information that led to further arrests.

Subsequent raids resulted in the capture of Narender, 37, and his wife Jyoti, 35, in Burari, where police found 712 grams of heroin stashed in their residence. The three accused have no prior criminal records, and investigations are ongoing to locate the drug source.

