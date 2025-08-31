FIR Lodged Against TMC MP Mahua Moitra Over Remarks on Amit Shah
An FIR was filed against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in Raipur for making controversial remarks about Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The complaint, made by Gopal Samanto, accuses Moitra of potentially inciting discord and fear among communities, particularly Bangladeshi refugees, through her statements on border security issues.
Chhattisgarh police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra following her allegedly provocative comments about Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The complaint, filed by resident Gopal Samanto, resulted in charges under specific sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to promoting enmity between different groups and challenging national integration.
Moitra's contentious statement concerning border management, which referenced actions against Amit Shah, has sparked concerns among Bangladeshi refugees in Raipur, with fears of communal unrest as tension escalates.
