J&K High Court Unites for Flash Flood Victims

The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has initiated an appeal for donations from its members, including judges, to aid those affected by disastrous cloudbursts and flash floods in the region.

The plea, officially issued by Rajeev Gupta, registrar vigilance, calls on the Jammu and Srinagar wings of the High Court Bar Association to voluntarily support the victims.

This action follows Chief Justice Arun Palli's appeal to contribute to the government's relief fund. Since mid-August, the region has faced tragic losses, with over 130 fatalities mostly among pilgrims, and record rainfall has exacerbated the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)