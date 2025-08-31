Left Menu

J&K High Court Unites for Flash Flood Victims

The High Court of J&K and Ladakh, including its staff and judges, is urged to donate for victims of recent cloudbursts and flash floods. With over 130 dead and many injured, the order aligns with Chief Justice Arun Palli's appeal to support relief efforts for those affected in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 31-08-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 15:49 IST
J&K High Court Unites for Flash Flood Victims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has initiated an appeal for donations from its members, including judges, to aid those affected by disastrous cloudbursts and flash floods in the region.

The plea, officially issued by Rajeev Gupta, registrar vigilance, calls on the Jammu and Srinagar wings of the High Court Bar Association to voluntarily support the victims.

This action follows Chief Justice Arun Palli's appeal to contribute to the government's relief fund. Since mid-August, the region has faced tragic losses, with over 130 fatalities mostly among pilgrims, and record rainfall has exacerbated the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pune Electrician Nabbed in Multi-Lakh Stock Trading Scam

Pune Electrician Nabbed in Multi-Lakh Stock Trading Scam

 India
2
North East Zone Holds Strong to Force Draw Against Central

North East Zone Holds Strong to Force Draw Against Central

 Global
3
Fraudulent Transactions Exposed at Hindusthan National Glass in NCLT Proceedings

Fraudulent Transactions Exposed at Hindusthan National Glass in NCLT Proceed...

 India
4
India beat Japan 3-2 in pool match of men's Asia Cup hockey tournament in Rajgir, Bihar.

India beat Japan 3-2 in pool match of men's Asia Cup hockey tournament in Ra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025