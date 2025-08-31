Flotilla Sets Sail with Humanitarian Aid Amidst Gaza Conflict

A flotilla of ships is poised to embark on a daring mission to deliver humanitarian aid to the besieged Gaza Strip, even as Israel intensifies its military actions in the region. The Global Sumud Flotilla, comprising delegations from 44 countries, seeks to bring essential food, water, and medicine to the Palestinians by challenging the long-standing Israeli blockade.

The maritime convoy is set to expand with additional vessels joining from Italy, Greece, and Tunisia, ultimately growing into a fleet of 20 ships. As the boats gather in Barcelona, supporters demonstrate their solidarity, chanting 'Free Palestine!' and 'Boycott Israel!'. Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, a high-profile participant among actors, politicians, and journalists, highlights the plight of the Palestinians deprived of basic survival needs.

Thunberg's repeated attempts to reach Gaza underscore the urgency of the mission, as previous efforts have been thwarted by Israeli military interventions. With Gaza reportedly facing famine-like conditions and increasing fatalities due to malnutrition, the international convoy hopes to deliver much-needed relief, despite Israel's plans to limit aid deliveries amid ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)